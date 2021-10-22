UN envoy’s proposal on new round of consultations still on the table — Russian Syria envoy

GENEVA, October 22. /TASS/. The proposal of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on another round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s consultations in Geneva on November 22 is still on the table and is seen by the Russian side as the best option, Russian presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Friday.

"Mr. Pedersen’s proposal is still on the table. I think that November 22 is a quite acceptable date. This may probably be unacceptable for one of the side due to this or that reason because decisions are taken on the basis of consensus. In this case, the meeting may be postponed for a later date, probably, for early December. But the option suggested by Mr. Pedersen - to organize the seventh session of November 22, and the eighth session on December 5-6 - is the most optimal," he said, adding that a postponement to January is possible.

The sixth round of discussions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s Small Body finished in Geneva on Friday. The round was called after a five-month break to discuss the principles to underlie Syria’s new constitution. In particular, the sides discussed such issues as the supremacy of law, the division of powers, the status of the army and government security forces, as well as combating terrorism and extremism.