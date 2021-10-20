Taliban don’t need foreign military assistance, Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) does not need military aid from abroad, but assistance in restoring the country is required, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan’s interim government Abdul Salam Hanafi told journalists on the sidelines of the third session of the Moscow consultations on Wednesday.

"We do not need military assistance. We need support for peace in Afghanistan, in the restoration of Afghanistan," he said.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government that hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.