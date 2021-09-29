US takes reports of North Korean missile launch seriously — Department of State

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. The United States is looking into Wednesday’s reports of North Korea’s test launch of the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile, a US Department of State spokesperson has told TASS.

"We are aware of these reports. We are working to confirm the specific nature of the recent launch event and consulting closely with our allies," the spokesperson said. "We take reports of any new capability seriously, and as we’ve said, we condemn any illicit missile launches, which are destabilizing to the region and to the international community."

North Korea’s central newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, reported early on Wednesday that tests of a hypersonic missile identified as Hwasong-8 were held at a testing range in the northern Jagang Province. The successful launch confirmed the missile’s maneuverability and stability. Besides, the North Korean military noted the stable work of the missile’s engine and fuel system, the paper said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday that North Korea fired a short-range missile towards the Sea of Japan. According to preliminary estimates, the projectile covered about 200 kilometers, reaching the maximum altitude of about 30 kilometers.

On September 15, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, which fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles covered the distance of about 800 kilometers and reached the maximum altitude of about 60 kilometers.