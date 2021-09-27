Russian health ministry approves clinical trials of Betuvax-CoV-2 COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, September 27. / TASS /. Russia’s Health Ministry has approved the first and second stages of clinical trials of the Betuvax-CoV-2 COVID-19 vaccine, according to the clinical trials authorization register’s data.

As for the latest data, the research permit for Betuvax-CoV-2, issued on September 27, 2021, remains valid until August 31, 2022. The first and second phases of trials will be carried out on 170 patients.

It is noted that the jab was produced in the form of a suspension for intramuscular administration. The clinical trials are likely to be conducted in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg as well as in Perm.

The Betuvax-CoV-2 is a split recombinant vaccine based on spherical particles with the coronavirus surface antigen (protein). The developers say the jab can be used to inoculate those at risk and can be used for revaccination. The development work on the vaccine began in the summer of 2020.

The clinical trials are expected to involve 116 volunteers aged from 18 to 60 without chronic diseases.

Established in 2003, the Institute of Human Stem Cells incorporates several companies active in the area of gene therapy, regenerative medicine, genetic diagnostics, and consultancy. Genetico, a company specializing in the development of genetic testing systems, cancer screening solutions, accounts for the bulk of the holding’s proceeds.