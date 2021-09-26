World is unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation, UN Secretary-General says

UN, September 26. /TASS/. The mankind is too close to nuclear annihilation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted on Sunday.

"Nearly 14,000 nuclear weapons are stockpiled around the world. Humanity remains unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation," Guterres said. "Now is the time to lift the cloud of nuclear conflict for good, eliminate nuclear weapons from our world, and usher in a new era of trust and peace," he added.

The International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons is celebrated on September 26.