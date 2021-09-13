Lithuanian representatives to observe Zapad-2021 military drills

VILNIUS, September 13. /TASS/. Representatives of the Lithuanian Armed Forces from the OSCE mission will observe the Zapad-2021 Russian-Belarusian military exercise, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Two Lithuanian officers, along with OSCE representatives, will observe the Zapad-2021 military exercise between September 15 and 17, under the Belarusian invitation," the statement says.

According to the Ministry, the Lithuanian officers will observe the action at one of the Brest Region’s proving grounds.

The statement underscores that Lithuania, willing to demonstrate the openness and transparency of its military activity, has been inviting representatives of Belarus, Russia, Finland and Sweden to the exercises taking place in the country since 2018. In May this year, military experts from these countries observed the Iron Wolf-2021 exercise that involved over 3,000 servicemen from eight NATO member states, as well as about 1,000 vehicles, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, and artillery.