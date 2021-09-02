Moldovan opposition opposes US plans to send Afghans refugees

CHISINAU, September 2. /TASS/. The US has no moral right to inflict the ramifications of its geopolitical collapse in Afghanistan on other countries, the Moldovan Party of Communists said in a statement made after the US State Department published a list of states that would receive Afghan refugees. The list includes Moldova.

"It is exclusively the US that bear the whole responsibility for the current crisis in Afghanistan. They have no moral right to shift the consequences of their geopolitical failures onto other countries even if Washington views them as their vassals," the party said. The statement authors stressed that high-ranking officials of Moldova, Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, said that "there were no discussions or decisions made" regarding accepting Afghan refugees.

"There are two options here. Either our ‘good people’ (as supporters of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity refer to themselves - TASS) are unashamedly fooling our own people or, what’s much worse, the US State Department did not deem it necessary to discuss this issue with us and only handed down an instruction and we were faced with the fact. In any case, the situation is very degrading for a sovereign state and its citizens," the statement adds.

The authors underscored that Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus or Russia are not on the list. "This is enough to draw conclusions about which countries of the former Soviet Union maintained sovereignty and who spinelessly gave up the country to be ruled from overseas," the statement says.

The Party of Communists demanded that this issue was discussed publicly, particularly in parliament, and threatened to raise the question whether high-ranking Moldovan officials are fit for their offices.