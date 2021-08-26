Two killed, 15 wounded in suicide bombing at Kabul airport

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The explosion that occurred at the northern entrance to Kabul’s airport was carried out by a suicide bomber, Sky News Arabia reported on Thursday. According to the news outlet, the blast took place outside the airport.

Al Jazeera said, citing a security source, that at least 15 people had suffered wounds. Afghanistan’s Pajhwok news agency reported that two people had been killed.

Reuters said, citing a US official, that the blast appeared to be caused by a suicide bomb.