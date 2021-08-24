Pandemic pushes 80 mln people in Asia to extreme poverty — Asian Development Bank

HONG KONG, August 24. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed up to 80 mln people into extreme poverty in developing Asian countries, according to the report published on Tuesday by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is headquartered in Manila.

According to the statement, the pandemic pushed 75-80 mln people into extreme poverty - living on less than $1.9 a day - in developing countries in Asia in 2020, compared with what would have happened without COVID-19.

As of 2017, about 203 mln people, or 5.2% of the population of developing countries in Asia, lived in extreme poverty. Without COVID-19, this number would have dropped to 2.6% in 2020, the authors of the report calculated.