US will soon impose new sanctions on Cuba, Biden says

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. The United States will soon impose more sanctions on Cuba in response to the country's authorities' reaction to the protests, the US President Joe Biden said on Friday. He was receiving a group of Cubans living in the United States at the White House. The video recording of the beginning of the meeting was distributed by the C-Span TV channel.

When asked by one of the correspondents whether new restrictions are expected in the near future, in addition to the restrictions imposed on the leadership of the Cuban police on Friday, Biden answered in the affirmative.

"There will be more, unless there's some drastic change in Cuba, which I don't anticipate," he said.

On Friday, the US Treasury added head of the Cuban police Oscar Callejas Valcarse, and his first deputy Eddie Sierra Arias to the sanctions list.

On July 22, the US administration imposed sanctions against the Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba, Alvaro Lopez Miera, and the special forces of the country's Interior Ministry.

On July 11, Cuban state television reported that riots engulfed several Cuban cities, with several stores being destroyed. Earlier, mass manifestations broke out in the city of San Antonio de los Banos. President of Cuba Miguel Dias-Canel went there and urged the defenders of the Cuban Revolution to take to the streets in order to thwart provocations against the authorities. According to official figures, many government supporters were injured in clashes with the rioters. The Cuban authorities blamed the United States for organizing the riots.