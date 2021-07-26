US under secretary of state committed to limiting Russian, Chinese ‘nuclear expansion’

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. Newly appointed US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins is committed to limiting Russian and Chinese "nuclear expansion," according to a statement posted on Twitter.

"I'm eager to get to work. You’ll hear more from me shortly on arms control and strategic stability," the statement reads. "I am committed to reduce the risk of nuclear war by effective arms control, limit Russian and PRC nuclear expansion, strengthen biosecurity, and pursue accountability for the use of chemical weapons," Jenkins noted.

According to her, the US "must strengthen our Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific alliances to better deter and defend against growing threats." "We must also develop and reinforce norms of responsible behavior in space and grapple with emerging technologies that threaten strategic stability," Jenkins added.

On July 28, Geneva will host a new round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability. Russia’s delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and the US one by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. The US delegation will also include Jenkins.

Ryabkov told TASS earlier that Russia planned to thoroughly discuss all aspects of strategic stability issues, assess potential risks and challenges, as well as develop a framework for future joint activities in the field.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States held talks in Geneva on June 16. It was their first face-to-face meeting as heads of state and the first Russia-US summit since 2018. The two leaders said in a joint statement that the parties planned to launch comprehensive dialogue on strategic stability. In addition, Russia and the US also intend to start consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps and arms control.