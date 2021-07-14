EU-backed resolution on Belarus gets no wide support at UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA, July 14. /TASS/. A resolution on Belarus, authored by European Union member states and containing demands to the Belarusian government, received no wide support during the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Less than a half of HRC members, or only 21 out of the 47 member states voted to support the document. Seven countries, including Russia, China, Cuba and Venezela, were against. 19 countries abstained.

The document says claims that "unprecedented escalation in violations of human rights" is taking place in Belarus and condemns the arrest of Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which the Belarusian authorities recognized as an extremist entity. It also slams "discrimination affecting individuals in vulnerable situations"in Belarus, including various minority groups.

Authors of the document demand that the government investigates purported violations of human rights, "strongly encourages" Belarus to carry out an electoral reform and establish "a national human rights institution."

It also extends the mandate of the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus for a period of one year, although the Belarusian authorites refuse to work with him.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Yury Ambrazevich noted the Western countries' "aggressive and selective rhetoric" against other countries, which coincides with attempts to conceal their own problems.

The Russian delegation declared its refusal to recognize the mandate of the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus. According to the Russian envoy, the resolution’s main authors are "attempting to openly interfere into electoral processes of a sovereign country," which is "absolutely inadmissible."

China’s envoy to the event said the Human Rights Council is supposed to be guided by the principles of "neutrality and objectiveness" in its work, and the resolution on Belarus "does not reflect those elements." "Certain co-authors have fabricated a false agenda to attain their political goals," he said, describing their actions as "interference in domestic affairs.".