No serious violations registered during Moldova’s snap parliamentary polls - CEC

CHISINAU, July 11. /TASS/. No serious violations were reported during Sunday’s early parliamentary elections in Moldova, chief of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Dorin Cimil said after the end of voting.

"The elections were held normally, without any serious violations that can influence the voting outcome," he said.

On Sunday, Moldova held early parliamentary elections. Polling stations opened at 07:00 a.m. and closed at 21:00.

A party needs to score more than five percent of votes to win seats in the parliament. The threshold for election blocs is seven percent and two percent - for independent candidates.

The dissolution of parliament was initiated by Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, who seeks to form a pro-European government and gain control over the legislative body with the Action and Solidarity Party’s help. Their main opponent is the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, led by country’s ex-presidents Vladimir Voronin and Igor Dodon. Overall, twenty more political parties are taking part in the polls.