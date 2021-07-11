India, Uzbekistan not yet ready for payments in national currencies in SCO - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. India and Uzbekistan are not ready at the moment for mutual payments in national currencies within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) but do not refuse to take part in discussions on this topic, Bakhtiyer Khakimov, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for SCO Affairs and the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large, said in an interview with TASS.

"This topic [development of mutual settlements in national currencies] has been discussed repeatedly in the format of leaders and in the format of prime ministers. As I have already noted, the roadmap is at a high degree of readiness. We hope we will manage to finalize its coordination at least in the format of interested states. It is telling that India and Uzbekistan are not yet ready to take part in arrangements but do not refuse to participate in the discussion," Khakimov said.

SCO leaders approved the Moscow Declaration on November 10, 2020. Heads of states spoke for expanding the practice of using national currencies and increasing their share in mutual settlements among interested SCO member-states in accordance with this document.