Armenian serviceman injured in shootout with Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN, July 6. /TASS/. An Armenian serviceman sustained a light injury in a shootout with Azerbaijani forces near the settlement of Verin Shorzha in the Gegharkunik province, Armenian General Staff spokesman Samvel Asatryan said Tuesday.

"Indeed, the Azerbaijani forces provoked a shootout; an Armenian serviceman was lightly wounded, while the Azerbaijani side has two people injured," Asatryan said.

After the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh ended in autumn last year, several districts adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh went under Baku’s control, making Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces of the border Azerbaijan. The situation in these provinces escalated on May 12. Since then, both sides have been reporting new incidents from time to time.