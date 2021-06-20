Employees who did not vaccinate can be suspended from work — Russian minister

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. An employee, who did not undergo mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, can be suspended from work, Russian Labor and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov told reporters.

"If the chief sanitary doctor’s decree on mandatory vaccination for certain categories of workers is in place in a region, a non-vaccinated worker can be suspended from work," he said.

In his words, the suspension will be in place as long as the mandatory vaccination ruling is in force.

"The decision about vaccination for epidemiological reasons is made by chief sanitary doctors of regions. In other words, this decision is made at the regional level. If a decision is made that vaccination is mandatory for epidemiological reasons, workers who fall under categories mentioned by a relevant document are obliged to vaccinate," Kotyakov said.

In his words, if there are no objective reasons for a worker not to vaccinate, he can be placed on an unpaid leave during the pandemic period.

Earlier in the day, Kotyakov said that a worker cannot be sacked for refusing to vaccinate.

"For the time being, this is not envisaged by the Labor Code," he said.

Moscow is in first place among the Russian regions in terms of the number of coronavirus cases. On June 16, chief sanitary doctor of the capital Elena Andreeva ordered 60% of employees of enterprises working in trade, services, public catering, housing and communal services, transport, education, and entertainment to vaccinate against coronavirus.