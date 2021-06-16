Geneva’s main bridge decorated with Russian, US flags

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Geneva’s main bridge, Pont du Mont-Blanc, was decorated with Russian and US flags ahead of Wednesday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Pont du Mont-Blanc connects districts on the left bank of Rhone to those on the right bank, and leads to La Grange villa, earlier chosen as the summit’s venue. The bridge is a part of the security zone and will be closed for traffic on the day of the summit, despite being a major traffic artery of Geneva.

The 252-meter-long and 27-meter wide bridge was built in 1862.

Meanwhile, the Geneva Water Fountain was lighted up in the colors of the Russian and US flags on the eve of the summit. La Grange villa, where the summit will be held, has a good view on the landmark fountain.

According to the Industrial Service of Geneva (SIG), which operates the fountain, the "long-awaited" meeting will once again prove the city’s important role of being "a platform for peace and dialogue."

"SIG shows its solidarity with this exceptional event, by lighting up the falling water at night with white, red and blue colors, which are the colors of the Russian and US flags," the organization said in a statement.