DPRK must restore inter-Korean communication lines, Seoul claims

SEOUL, June 15. /TASS/. The inter-Korean communication channels must be restored immediately without preconditions, South Korean Ministry of Unification spokesman told journalists Tuesday.

"The communications channels are the most important means of communication and the two Koreas repeatedly agreed to maintain them," the official underscored.

Starting on June 9 last year, North Korea blocked all communication lines with South Korea in response to unauthorized launch of balloons with anti-governmental propaganda leaflets across the border. Pyongyang viewed these actions as a hostile act that violates peaceful agreements. In response, DPRK cut all phones in the permanent inter-Korean communications office, including the communications channel between the military, and the hotline between the two South Korean President and the DPRK Worker’s Party Central Committee. Later, Pyongyang blew up a building in the border city of Kaesong, which housed the inter-Korean communications office.

Since then, the DPRK has not responded to South Korea’s proposals for negotiations or restoration of cooperation.