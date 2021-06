LONDON, June 11. /TASS/. The G7 summit began on Friday in the British resort village of Carbis Bay located on the Atlantic coast in Cornwall. The summit is attended by the G7 leaders as well as EU leaders, its first session is dedicated to the global post-coronavirus pandemic revival.

The club meeting is held in person for the first time in two years and behind closed doors under the slogan of the British presidency in G7, ‘Build Back Better’.

The summit will run through July 13.