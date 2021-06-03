Belarus opposition financed by Lithuanian taxpayers and business, says Protasevich

MINSK, June 3./TASS/. Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk recognized as an extremist entity, said on Thursday that the financing of former candidate for the Belarusian presidency Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came from the pockets of Lithuanian taxpayers and from the interested business people.

"Firstly, indeed partly at the expense of Lithuanian taxpayers. Lithuanian taxpayers, in fact, support a foreign politician out of their own pockets. Partly these are private sponsors. That is - private business people, representatives of the business elite and so on," Protasevich said.

"And thirdly - it is financial support from the diaspora. So, there are many sources of financing," he told "Markov. Nothing Personal" program on ONT television.