EU prepares sanctions against Belarusian agencies - report

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The EU prepares sanctions against about ten representatives of Belarusian state agencies, including Ministries of Defense and Transportation, Reuters reported Tuesday citing three diplomatic sources.

According to the report, on June 4, EU envoys may also adopt the preliminary decision on the ban for Belarusian planes to fly in the Union airspace and to land in its airports. Later in June, the decision will be signed by EU ministers.

"All EU states are solidary in this approach," one source said.

The sanctions are expected to cover high-ranking officials from Ministries of Defense and Transportation, civil aviation, as well Air Force servicemen and a Minsk International Airport official. One Belarusian aviation company will be banned from cooperation with the EU.

Following the May 23 Ryanair plane incident in Minsk, the EU barred Belarusian airlines from flying to and over the Union’s territory, and recommended European carriers to avoid the Belarusian airspace. Besides, other economic sanctions were announced.

After the Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in Minsk, Belarusian authorities disclosed that Nexta Telegram channel (deemed extremist in Belarus) founder Roman Protasevich was aboard the aircraft, along with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega.