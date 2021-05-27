G7 countries condemn ‘unprecedented action’ by Belarus in arresting Protasevich

LONDON, May 27. /TASS/. Countries of the Group of Seven (G7) consider the actions of Belarusian authorities undertaken in order to detain Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk recognizes as extremist, unprecedented, a joint statement of the member countries made public on Thursday said.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented action by the Belarusian authorities in arresting independent journalist, Raman Pratasevich and his companion, Sofia Sopega, after forcing flight FR4978 on which they were travelling to land in Minsk on 23 May," the joint statement said.

"We will enhance our efforts, including through further sanctions as appropriate, to promote accountability for the actions of the Belarusian authorities," the document stressed, also calling to immediately release the detainees.