Russian national Sapega taken to KGB detention facility, to stay in custody for two months

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was detained at Minsk’s airport, has been taken to the Belarusian State Security Committee’s (KGB) detention facility and will stay in custody for two months, her father, Sergei Dudich, told TASS on Tuesday.

"That’s right, she has been taken to a KGB detention facility. Her detention term has been extended for two months," he said.