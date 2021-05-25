Russian national Sapega taken to KGB detention facility, to stay in custody for two months

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was detained at Minsk’s airport, has been taken to the Belarusian State Security Committee’s (KGB) detention facility and will stay in custody for two months, her father, Sergei Dudich, told TASS on Tuesday.
"That’s right, she has been taken to a KGB detention facility. Her detention term has been extended for two months," he said.
Sapega was detained at Minsk’s airport on May 23 along with Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight. The Vilnius-bound flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk after a reported bomb threat. The plane landed safely and no bomb was found on board. Protasevich, currently living in Lithuania and wanted in Belarus, was among the passengers. On Monday, Belarus’ television broadcast video featuring Protesevich saying he was being kept at a detention facility in Minsk and was providing a confession. Sapega is suspected of committing a punishable offense, with no details disclosed.