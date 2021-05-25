Belarusian, Russian top diplomats exchange views on Ryanair incident

"On May 25, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The sides exchanged views on the situation around the incident with the Ryanair flight and stressed the necessity of a comprehensive and objective investigation by competent expert bodies," the Belarusian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

Makey confirmed the Belarusian side’s complete transparency and readiness for open cooperation with the corresponding international structures and to "give them all necessary reliable information."

The two ministers also discussed a number of current issues of bilateral relations and the situation in the region. In addition, they agreed on a schedule of regular contacts in the near future.

A Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport on May 23 after a reported bomb threat. The plane landed safely and no bomb was found on board. Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, was among the passengers. Protasevich, currently living in Lithuania and wanted in Belarus, was detained after the airliner had landed in the Belarusian capital. The plane left Minsk and continued on to Vilnius later on the same day.

On the following day, EU leaders ruled to ban Belarusian air carriers from flying over the EU territory and from landing at EU airports. They also recommended EU air companies stop flying over Belarus.

Meanwhile, Belarus has invited experts from International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and EU and US aviation authorities to probe into the incident.