OSCE chairperson-in-office demands immediate release of Belarus’ Protasevich

STOCKHOLM, May 23. /TASS/. Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde has demanded immediate release of Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel deemed as extremist in Belarus, who was detained on Sunday after a forced landing of a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius in Minsk.

"Deeply disturbing reports that a civilian plane has been forced to land in Minsk in order to arrest journalist Roman Pratasevich. Completely unacceptable and reckless behaviour. Belarus must immediately release Pratasevich. Will discuss possible consequences with EU-colleagues," she wrote on her Twitter account.

A Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at Minsk’s airport on Sunday after a reported bomb threat. The plane landed safely. No bomb was found inside.

Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which had been recognized as extremist in Belarus, was among the passengers. Protasevich, currently living in Lithuania, is wanted in Belarus. The man was detained after the plane’s landing in Minsk.

The plane took off from Minsk late on Sunday.