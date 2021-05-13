US Air Force to conduct exercises with over 100 aircraft in Alaska in June

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. The United States Air Force plans to conduct Red Flag Alaska 21-2 exercise over Alaska from June 10 to June 25. More than 100 aircraft will be involved in the exercise, press service of the Pacific Air Force said on Wednesday.

"Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment, with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, is scheduled to run from June 10-25. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Airmen participating in Red Flag-Alaska are ready and postured to support the U.S. commitment to the security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.

It was noted that around 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 20 units during this iteration of the exercise. "In addition to the US, service members from the Koku-Jietai (Japanese Air Self-Defense Force) and Republic of Korea Air Force are scheduled to participate, enabling the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow Airmen," the release said.

The majority of aircraft will be based at, and fly from, Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.