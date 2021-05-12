Hamas poised to stop hostilities against Israel on reciprocal basis

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Hamas has said that it was ready to stop fighting against Israel based on reciprocity and with the pressure exerted by the international community on Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after Wednesday’s telephone conversation between Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister, and Mousa Abu Marzook, Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau.

"On behalf of the Hamas leadership, Abu Marzook assured [Bogdanov] that the movement stays ready to stop any military action against Israel on a reciprocal basis and upon the understanding that the international community will exert the necessary pressure on the Israeli side to stop their operations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem and illegal measures against its original Arab inhabitants," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.