MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to speak with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov by phone, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"It’s not in the schedule yet," he said when asked whether such a contact was planned in the immediate future, given Saturday’s talks with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.