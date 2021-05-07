Amnesty International decides to re-designate Navalny as ‘Prisoner of Conscience’

LONDON, May 7. /TASS/. The Amnesty International human rights organization believes its decision to stop using the term ‘prisoner of conscience’ for Russian blogger Alexey Navalny due to discriminatory statements about migrants he made in the mid-2000s was a mistake. According to the statement made public by the organization on Friday, it decided to resume using this term regarding the blogger.

"Following careful evaluation Amnesty International has decided to re-designate Alexei Navalny as a "Prisoner of Conscience,"" the statement said. The organization noted that this status was rescinded "at a critical time."

Currently, the organization is reviewing its overall approach to the use of this term. It is particularly noted that "when Amnesty International designates an individual as Prisoner of Conscience, this in no way involves or implies the endorsement of their views." The term itself is an internal term of the organization.

At the same time, human rights activists urged to provide Navalny with "access to independent medical care," as well as reiterated the call for his "immediate and unconditional release from prison."

Navalny, who previously received a suspended sentence over the Yves Rocher case and was recently imprisoned due to numerous probation violations, is currently serving time in Penal Colony number 2 in the Vladimir Region.