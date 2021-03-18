EU has no grounds to impose sanctions against Russian businessmen, says source

BRUSSELS, March 18. /TASS/. The EU does not have enough grounds to impose sanctions on major Russian businessmen, a high-level EU source told journalists Thursday ahead of the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers that will take place on March 22.

"Sanctions are based on evidence which must be substantial, because there is law and a court. The political goal of sanctions is to change the behavior. An oligarch may turn up on the list one day, not because he is an oligarch, but rather for certain actions," the source said, adding that the EU imposes sanctions on people deemed responsible for crimes and violations.