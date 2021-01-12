Belarus’s Lukashenko admits has no smartphone, doesn’t read Telegram channels

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted that he does not have a smartphone and that he does not read Telegram channels.

When asked whether he reads Telegram channels, Lukashenko answered in a negative: "No. I do not even carry a phone. If I need, just ask my young one [his son Nikolai], tell me, what’s going on there. The press secretary [Natalia Eismont] prepares the press review every morning. I don’t have a phone, the one that you usually tap," he said in his interview for Nailya Asker-Zade’s TV show. This fragment was not aired but Asker-Zade published it in her Telegram channel.

Previously, Lukashenko disclosed that he got used to his nickname "batka" ["father"], and compared himself to a squirrel in a wheel that just cannot stop.