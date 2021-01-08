Trump focuses on ensuring smooth, orderly transition of power

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump has stated that in the near future he will focus on the transition of power to the new administration of President-Elect Democrat Joseph Biden, promising, however, to continue his political campaign in the future. His video address was posted on his Twitter page on Thursday.

"Now Congress has certified the [election] results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," he said. "This moment calls for healing and reconciliation," the US president added.

"We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled, and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America," he said. According to the US president, his campaign "vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results" with the sole purpose of ensuring the integrity of the election. "In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy," he asserted. "I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws <...> to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections," he noted.

The American president stated that he understood the disappointment of his supporters but promised to continue his political campaign. "To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime. And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning," the American leader added.

Trump has condemned the riots in Washington, DC when his supporters breached the US Congress building and promised that all perpetrators will be held responsible.

He called the events "the heinous attack on the United States Capitol." "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders," he added.

"The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy," the US president said. "To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay," he emphasized.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Police and special forces soon freed the Capitol building from the protesters, and lawmakers were able to continue and successfully complete the process of confirming Biden as the elected Head of State. According to the latest figures, four people were killed in the protests, almost 70 people were detained.

Biden’s inauguration ceremony is planned for January 20, 2021.