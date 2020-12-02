Lukashenko suggests extended, in-person Post Soviet bloc summit with ‘sympathizing states’

MINSK, December 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed to hold the in-person CSTO Summit in extended membership with participation of partner states and sympathizing states.

Speaking at the CSTO video conference meeting Wednesday, he welcomed holding the meeting in this format.

"But the situation is such that we definitely have to meet, and, considering the lessons of the recent events, we must discus the perspectives of our actions, so that we can prevent it from happening in all countries. No-one should be complacent in this situation. I believe all of us understand that," the Belarusian president said.

"This is why I propose to choose a time and meet in a wider circle - not only the CSTO members, and not even the partners, as the President of Russia suggested, but all sympathizing countries, who feel this danger that creeps upon - upon us, as well," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian President also pointed out that the international order careers towards the so-called controlled chaos, with unprecedented mass riots going on across the globe. He argued that these riots are not spontaneous displays of frustration, but a result of a calculated and designed action of global actors, who disregard everything, even the interests of their own peoples. Lukashenko claimed that Belarus suffers from direct meddling in its internal affairs this year, including via provoking of civil unrest, adding that Poland and the Baltic States carry out a direct destructive policy against the republic.