Ukraine reports drop in new daily coronavirus cases

KIEV, November 30. /TASS/. As many as 9,946 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, down 23% compared to Sunday, when 12,978 cases had been identified, the country’s Health Minister Maxim Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

"As many as 9,946 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of November 30. There are 580 children and 360 medical workers among the new patients," he pointed out.

According to Stepanov, 1,161 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in Ukraine in the past day, 114 died and 5,771 recovered.

Ukraine’s case tally has reached 732,625. As many as 345,149 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country and the death toll has climbed to 12,327.

A total of 4,528,772 PCR coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Ukraine recorded its first coronavirus case on March 3. Lockdown restrictions were introduced in the country on March 17. The Ukrainian authorities imposed weekend lockdown on November 11. A state of emergency will remain in effect until December 31 in accordance with the government’s decision.