Trump says Biden will only enter the White House if he disproves accusations of fraud

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Joe Biden will only become president of the US if he manages to prove that his supposed election win was not due to fraud, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Friday.

"Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous "80,000,000 votes" were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!" Trump wrote.

Soon after the tweet was published, Twitter marked the statement as containing disputed claims about election fraud.