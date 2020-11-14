Second tour of presidential elections to take place in Moldova

CHISINAU, November 15. /TASS/. Moldova will see the second tour of presidential elections on Sunday. Leader of the opposition Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu received 36.1% of votes. Current head of the state Igor Dodon had 32.6% of votes during the first tour.

Voters will receive ballots with names of two candidates. There is no turnout requirement in the second tour and the candidate with the largest number of votes cast in his or her favor will be announced as the winner. If there is a tie vote, the candidate with the best result in the first tour will be considered elected.