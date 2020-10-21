Turkish deputy foreign minister to visit Moscow on October 22

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will visit Moscow on Thursday to discuss issues related to Syria and Libya, a Turkish embassy spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Turkish deputy foreign minister will hold meetings on Syria and Libya in Moscow on Thursday," the spokesperson said.

Onal headed Turkey’s delegations to the talks on Syria and Libya that took place in Moscow on August 31 and September 1, as well as to the inter-agency consultations on resolving the Libya issue that were held in Ankara on July 21-22.