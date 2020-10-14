Karabakh’s losses in conflict are huge, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, October 14. /TASS/. The unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh] lost many servicemen during the fight in the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his address to the nation Wednesday.

"During the first week of military action, the enemy failed to achieve strategic successes even despite it had no problems with supply of weapons and personnel, while Artsakh and Armenia effectively acted amid a blockade. During this period, the enemy lost a huge amount of military vehicles and personnel, although some of the latter were mercenary terrorists. Unfortunately, our losses are huge, as well," he noted.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.