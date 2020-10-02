EU should seek efficient dialogue with Russia, Turkey, but on its own terms — Macron

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. The European Union should seek to establish an efficient strategic dialogue with Russia and Turkey on the condition on its on own terms, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Friday after the first day of the EU summit in Brussels.

"The European Union should seek an efficient strategic dialogue with Russia and Turkey, taking into account the authoritarian practices of these countries. That is why we must clearly draw our red lines for them: total respect for sovereignty and interests of the EU member states and compliance with basic European values would be compulsory," he said.