Azerbaijan to stop military action if Armenia withdraws from Nagorno-Karabakh, says Aliyev

BAKU, September 30. /TASS/. Azerbaijan will stop military action in Karabakh, if Armenian forces withdraw from the region completely and unconditionally, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with injured servicemen in a hospital in Baku.

"The Armenian Prime Minister put forth seven conditions that we rejected. We have one condition: they must unconditionally, completely and immediately leave our lands. This condition stays, and, should the Armenian government fulfill it, the fighting will stop, there will be no bloodshed, the peace will come to our region," Aliyev said.

According to the president, "it’s not too late yet."

"I would like to say once again that Armenia must leave our lands immediately. The fighting is going on the Azerbaijani land, Azerbaijan is restoring its territorial integrity, and we have right to do that," Aliyev said.

The head of state underscored that Azerbaijan wants peace.