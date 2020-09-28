South Korea, US to discuss Seoul official death, Korean War end

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do Hoon, who arrived to Washington, disclosed Sunday that he will discuss the recent Seoul official death with US Deputy Secretary of State Steve Biegun, Yonhap news agency reported.

On September 24, the South Korean military claimed that a South Korean official from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, who allegedly sought to defect to DPRK, had been shot by the border control forces, who then burned his body.

According to South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official could have been killed because of quarantine measures, imposed by Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to the South Korean administration, apologizing for the incident.

Lee Do Hoon and Biegun will discuss joint efforts on resolution of the situation, Yonhap reported.

"We will talk on how to cooperate on this with the US," the envoy said, according to the report.

The formal end of the Korean War could be another possible issue to be discussed.

"The goal of this visit of mine is to discuss all […] pressing matters, so I, of course, intend to discuss the end of the war," the official said.

The Korean War involving the two Koreas, the US and China, lasted between June 1950 until July 1953. The total death toll (military and civilian) was almost 5.5 million, making this conflict the deadliest since World War II. From a formal standpoint, the two Koreas remain in a state of war, because no peace treaty had been signed. Attempts to sign the treaty are being made since 1954.