No files from Navalny case received by Russia from Germany - diplomat

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia has received no files yet concerning the blogger Alexei Navalny case, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a televised interview with Rossiya’1 channel on Wednesday.

"It is about 08.30 p.m. Moscow time. As of now, Russia has not received a single file on this issue - neither [in response] to the requests filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office, nor to the letters sent by Russian doctors, nor after the statements made by Germany today," she said.

Navalny case

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on the Tomsk-Moscow flight. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to the German hospital Charite. Its doctors said that indicators of poisoning had been found in his body. According to the doctors, the symptoms of poisoning have gradually abated.

On Wednesday, the German government said that German military toxicologists had found traces of a nerve agent of the Novichok family in the body of blogger Alexei Navalny. Berlin called on Moscow to explain the incident and promised to inform the Russian ambassador on results of the blogger’s tests.

The German Cabinet’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert said that Germany will notify the European Union, NATO and the OPCW of the latest information in Navalny case and will "discuss an appropriate joint response with the partners in the light of the Russian response." However, he did not elaborate on what steps could be taken.