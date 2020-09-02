Former Italian PM Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus

ROME, September 2. /TASS/. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has contracted the novel coronavirus infection, a spokesperson for the 83-year-old politician told TASS on Wednesday.

"After a precautionary check, Berlusconi tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He continues to work from his Arcore residence where he will spend the quarantine period," the spokesperson said.

He added that Berlusconi, who remains the irreplaceable leader of his Forza Italia party, will continue to support candidates from the right-centrist coalition at the upcoming regional and municipal elections scheduled for September 20-21, "by giving interviews to the media."

The celebrated politician will turn 84 on September 29. Several years ago he was operated on the heart and the rehabilitation took longer than expected. In mid-August, he met with businessman Flavio Briatore, who also tested positive for COVID-19 later.