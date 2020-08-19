Colonel Assimi Goita put in charge of rebel committee in Mali

PRETORIA, August 19. /TASS/. Colonel Assimi Goita has headed the so-called National Committee for the Salvation of the People created by rebels in Mali, EFE news agency reports Wednesday.
Goita was one of the five military servicemen who delivered a speech on national television Wednesday morning to shed light on the military rebels’ program. Goita served in the special ops unit of the Malian armed forces.
In the morning of August 18, a coup took place at a military base near Mali’s capital of Bamako. The military captured the General Staff, arrested the leadership of the country, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and formed the so-called National Committee for the Salvation of the People. Keita announced his resignation as well as dissolution of parliament and dismissal of government under pressure. On August 19, the UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on the situation in Mali.
The coup comes amid a long-standing political, economic and social crisis in the country.