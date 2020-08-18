Unidentified armed men arrest ministers, politicians in Mali — TV

PRETORIA, August 18. /TASS/. A number of ministers of Mali government, including ministers of foreign affairs and finance, as well as the speaker of the Parliament, have been apprehended by unknown armed people, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

"The soldiers conduct arrests," the report runs. "Both the military and the civilians are being arrested."

Earlier, Journal du Mali reported that National Assembly President Moussa Timbine, as well as Minister of Economy and Finance Abdoulaye Daffe had been abducted by unknown armed people.

Gunshots are heard in the capital city of Bamako. According to Reuters, military units at the Kati base 20 kilometers away from Bamako have rebelled. According to a number of reports, the rebelled units, frustrated by low payments, move towards the capital.

Mali’s opposition, the June 5 Movement - Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), called to begin widespread protests since Tuesday. One of its demands is immediate resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The opposition plans a major rally in Bamako this Friday.