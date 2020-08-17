Some 120 remain in detention in Belarus after protests — Interior Ministry

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. There are 122 people, detained during unauthorized protests in Belarus, who still remain in detention facilities. The work on their release is still underway, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said Monday.

"By 14:00 [Monday Minsk time], 122 people remain in detention facilities. […] The work on their release continues, the information is being updated constantly," the Ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office announced that almost all people, detained over participation in unauthorized mass events, had already been released.

Mass protests have engulfed Belarus, which held the presidential election on August 9. The first day of protests saw clashes with the police. According to the Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people were apprehended while several dozen police officers and protesters were injured.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, president Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected with 80.10% of votes, followed by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 10.12%. August 16 marked the largest protest of Lukashenko’s opponents.