US confirms readiness to cooperate with Moscow on Russia Day - envoy

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan congratulated Russian citizens on behalf of US President Donald Trump and the American people on Russia Day, confirming Washington’s readiness to cooperate.

"On this the 30th Russia Day we reaffirm our wish to work with the people of Russia to create a more peaceful, prosperous world for all our citizens," the diplomat said in a video address posted on the US Embassy’s Twitter account. "On this holiday the United States recalls the democratic aspirations the Russian Federation embraced three decades ago and salutes the Russian people who continue to work toward achieving the universal freedoms enshrined in your Constitution," he stated.

"Our countries have come together at important moments to confront critical challenges as the global community marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The US honors the shared sacrifice of all those who sought to defeat Nazism and fascism, including the millions of Russian soldiers and citizens who endured enormous suffering and loss of life," he noted.

The ambassador highlighted that cooperation of great nations brought an end to Nazi aggression in Europe. "I hope we can strive to do the same now as we collaborate to overcome current global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic so that the citizens of all countries may share a healthy, secure and democratic future."

Russia Day is a state holiday celebrated since 1992 on the day of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR).