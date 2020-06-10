Armenia’s coronavirus epidemic stabilizing, PM says

YEREVAN, June 10. /TASS/. The new infection statistic in Armenia has stabilized in the last few days which demonstrates that the government took well-timed measures, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told an online briefing Wednesday.
"The number of infections in the past few days shows certain stability. Of course, we so far cannot say that the situation in the country has fully stabilized, but there is such a trend. I would like to underline that as a result of the measures taken by the government, commandant’s office and the health ministry the number of infected is becoming bearable for the healthcare system. In other words, the system currently can treat all patients," he noted.
According to Pashinyan, only strict adherence to all epidemiological security measures can reduce the number of infections to zero. "It is clear that most of our citizens wear masks and observe other epidemiological security measures, but I would like to underline that it is not enough. Only in the first half of the day, the police fined 1,800 citizens for not wearing masks across the country," he added.
Armenia is still facing a tough challenge to curb the spread of coronavirus. In the past week, between 200 and 400 new cases are identified daily, while the latest reports suggest that the national coronavirus infections top 14,000.