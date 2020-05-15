Russian military specialists complete assistance to Serbia in anti-coronavirus fight

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian military specialists who helped Serbia fight the coronavirus pandemic completed their work in the republic, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu reported to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin from the National Defense Control Center via a video link on Friday.

"Our military specialists have completed measures for fighting the coronavirus infection in Italy, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina," the defense minister said.

The Russian military personnel stayed in Serbia from early April. At the request of the local government, they disinfected infrastructural facilities and provided assistance to local doctors in treating coronavirus patients. Russian military medics and virologists of the radiation, chemical and biological protection corps worked in Serbia. Russia also supplied special medical equipment to Serbia.

On May 14, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the assistance provided by the combined taskforce of Russia’s Defense Ministry in helping fight the coronavirus pandemic and also stressed the importance of coordinating efforts for countering the coronavirus spread with the participation of specialized agencies from both countries.