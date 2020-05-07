Number of coronavirus victims in Mexico reaches 2,704

MEXICO CITY, May 7. /TASS/. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Mexico has reached 2,704, increasing by 197 over the past day, according to General Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Jose Luis Alomia.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, doctors have identified another 1,609 coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 27,634.

The first coronavirus case was officially announced in Mexico on February 28. On March 30, the government announced a public health emergency and suspension of all activities of non-primary importance. On April 21, Deputy Minister of Health Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that the third phase of the infection’s spread had started in the country, characterized by a rapid increase in the incidence.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 265,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.